On Monday night, the 20th-seeded Spartans made the short trip to Dutchtown and upset the No. 13 Griffins to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

For the last four years, East Ascension has not been able to get past that first-round playoff hurdle, but the 10 seniors on this season's team refused to end their careers without tasting a postseason victory.

East Ascension took the lead in the first inning without even registering a hit.

The speedy Kael Babin drew a leadoff walk. He then stole second, reached third on a wild pitch and then scored on a passed ball.

However, Dutchtown tied the game at the bottom of the frame.

Both Cohen Parent and Dalton Barbier were hit by pitches. Carter Landry then drove in Barbier with a single.

In the second inning, the Spartans went right back on top with an RBI by Amarion Walters.

East Ascension then extended their lead to 3-1 in the fourth inning. Carter Gautreau walked, and he was eventually sent home on a double by Jacob Falgoust.

Dutchtown had chances to cut into the lead in both the fifth and seventh innings as they placed base-runners on third on each occasion, but East Ascension pitcher Blaise Foote shut the door on them.

Foote was tremendous in the win as he pitched a complete game. He gave up just two hits and one run and struck out four batters.

From the plate, Walters went 2-2 with an RBI. Falgoust was 1-3 with the Spartans' other RBI.

The win was the 18th in East Ascension's last 22 games and their seventh straight victory overall. At one time, they were just 3-10.

It was also the Spartans' first playoff win since 2014. The victory set up a second-round series against fourth-seeded Zachary (26-8).