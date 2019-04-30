Oak Terrace Mobil located at 1011 S Burnside in Gonzales was where the attempted burglary took place. The suspects were in a GMC Sierra (possibly 2000-2005) two-tone white with a dark bottom.

Gonzales Police Department Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the above picture truck, believed to be a GMC Sierra.

The two above pictured unidentified subjects (one wearing dark clothing and a hoodie and the other wearing dark clothing and motorcycle helmet) in a GMC Sierra (possibly 2000-2005) two tone white with a dark bottom arrived in the parking lot of Oak Terrace Mobil located at 1011 S Burnside in Gonzales and attempted to make entry into the store by shattering the front store front glass, in the area of the stores ATM with a rock at about 2:55 a.m. on April 29.

Unsuccessful in gaining entry the truck was then used to ram the store front to gain access to the ATM. The two subjects tried multiple times to remove the ATM from the store but were unsuccessful. There was significant damage caused to the rear of the truck which was used to "ram" the store front multiple times.

The two suspects left the area empty handed eastbound on W. Worthey Road, which was the last known direction of travel. There was no license plate on the truck at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle and its location or the identity of the two pictured suspects is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department 225-647-9537 or Crime Stoppers.

Contributed by Gonzales Police Department