This week's Weekly Citizen Athlete of the Week, brought to you by Rouses Market, is tennis star Bryce Walker of Ascension Christian.

Last week, Walker defeated Calvary Baptist's Andrew Orzenberger in straight sets to claim the Division-IV individual state title.

Walker did not lose a set in the entire state tournament. In facet, prior to the championship match, he had not even lost a game.

It was the second state championship Walker has won in his career. The Lions placed third as a team.