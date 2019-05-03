I feel certain that when I say I have worked hard for everything I have, that I am not alone. Most of us get up every morning (or evening), get dressed and go to work so we can pay our bills and hopefully have a little left over to purchase a few of the things we want…In my career, I’ve heard it more times than I can count, “I can’t stand a thief!” But in reality, what can you do to help with an investigation if you become the victim of a Burglary and/or Theft? From my experience as a law enforcement officer, there are several things that you can do before the crime is even committed that could impact the outcome of the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office has been teaching a class for many years called, “Refuse to be a victim”, and part of the instruction has been teaching participants to be proactive in their homes in the event they are the victim of a Burglary and/or Theft.

There are several things that you can, and should, do to protect your valuables prior to a break-in of your home or vehicle.

One thing that could potentially make a huge difference in the outcome of any investigation is recording the serial numbers of any item that has one. This should include items such as firearms, tools, electronics, household appliances, and some jewelry (if it has a serial number). Many times, common type firearms are stolen, for example, Remington 870 shotguns. If the victim can not provide a serial number for their particular weapon, the chance of recovering that weapon is almost none. There have been millions of Remington 870 shotguns produced and without a serial number, it would be nearly impossible to positively identify the victim’s stolen weapon. Having a list of serial numbers for any valuable item is extremely important from a law enforcement standpoint.

Oftentimes in a burglary/theft, jewelry is stolen. It is very difficult for a victim to provide a sufficient description to law enforcement officers that would enable them to identify that particular piece of jewelry if they should see it in a pawn shop or some other location. One of the most important things that you can do to be proactive is to take photographs of all your valuable items. This includes all of the above-discussed items. All firearms, tools, electronics, household appliances and jewelry…make sure to take a picture of the serial numbers of each item. It is also very helpful to do a walk-through of your home and record video, showing the contents and valuables in each room.

After photographing all of your valuables, you should store the photographs in several locations. You may want to put the photos on thumb-drives, DVDs or some other media, and then leave a copy with a relative or close friend. You may also want to store a copy in a safety deposit box at your bank. You should have several copies stored in different locations. These photographs can be a huge help to you, not just in case of theft, but also in the event of a fire at your home. The photographs can be used as proof of ownership if there is a fire at your residence. The video would also be very helpful to your insurance company as well.

With all the technology available to us in the modern world, we should take advantage of it to protect ourselves and our belongings.

In being proactive in documenting and recording our valuables, we are taking positive steps to protect all the things that we have worked hard to obtain.

Sadly, no one can prevent every possible crime that could occur, but should it happen to you, these steps provide law enforcement with a much better starting point for any investigation…because “Nobody likes a Thief!”