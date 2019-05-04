Gyth Rigdon is riding a wave of momentum propelled by the love and support of his hometown community.

Rigdon is set to once again take the stage on The Voice where he will be competing to make the Top 8 on the show.

Goldderby.com has once again named Rigdon the odds on favorite on their ranking list.

Goldderby.com is a website that analyzes entertainment competitions like The Voice and offers predictions for the winners. The list compiles the remaining competitors on the show and names who are most likely to advance to the next round.

Rigdon was placed at the top of the list by Goldderby.com writer Denton Davidson. He cited Rigdon’s stellar performance and being the most streamed on Apple Music, as reasons for Rigdon taking the top spot on the list once again.

“On Tuesday’s results show, Gyth was named to top streaming artist for his Top 24 performance of “I Want to Be Loved Like That.'' It's tough to argue against the one metric we have to go by at this point,” Davidson said. “That, along with his good looks and contemporary country sound make him the biggest lock to advance to the next round.”

In a recent interview with the Beauregard Daily News, Rigdon promised to continue bringing his “A game” when it comes to the performances on the show.

“For the past two weeks we have done slower songs,” Rigdon said. “I feel like it's time to switch it up a little. I'm going to bring a song that will have the fans singing along with me.”

Time will tell how Rigdon fares in the competition. However, one thing that is for certain is that he has made an undeniable impact on his home community.

The Voice airs Monday night at 7 p.m. on NBC