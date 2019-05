The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the location of Ezra Coutee of DeRidder.

Coutee is wanted on warrants for Home Invasion and 1st Degree Rape.

A $1,000 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to the apprehension and arrest of Coutee.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime-Stoppers at 337-463-3281. All information is confidential.