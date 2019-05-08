During the week of April 29-May 3, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week.

Assumption Parish:

1. Kentrell Sanders, Napoleonville, La., age 38, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

St. James Parish:

1. Kenneth Camel, 2367 Lionel Washington St. Lutcher, La., age 46, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Emile Gros, 13810 Mimosa St. Vacherie, La., age 58, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Joel Chauvin, 323 N Airline Hwy Gramercy, La., age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.