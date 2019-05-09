"I had no ambition of going to college," Doiron said. "In fact, I didn't even take the ACT because I knew I wanted to be two things growing up. I wanted to be a cop, and I wanted to be a deejay. I've been doing both for 20 years."

"Senior trip, 1997. I don't recall the whole story, but others say we were at Hooters in Panama City. I was 17. Everybody was ordering drinks. When she got to me I said, 'Sprite.' She kind of looked at me funny, like 'you serious?' I said, 'yeah, I want a Sprite.' She said, 'how about I just go in the back and make you some Kool-Aid, would that be okay?' I said, 'that would be terrific.' And it stuck. It's been 21 years."

Troy Doiron, or better known as DJ Koolaid, who has Iberville Parish roots that go back three or more generations, knew exactly what he wanted to do out of high school.

"I had no ambition of going to college," Doiron said. "In fact, I didn't even take the ACT because I knew I wanted to be two things growing up. I wanted to be a cop, and I wanted to be a deejay. I've been doing both for 20 years."

Some people might find that an odd juxtaposition since deejays are often associated with drug culture, but Doiron has risen above any such stereotype.

"I do a lot of teen dances," he said. "I do probably 40 weddings per year. Very minimal bars, clubs, and it's always been like that. I've done local bars here, but it's just local people. I'm not into the big stages and the big shows. I do the Mardi Gras balls here. That's about as big as I get, playing for about a thousand people. Even in the bars I stay away from the riffraff."

Doiron's favorite genres of music are hip-hop and country. He added that he even prefers some older country to newer country music. This all stems from his youth, when he said he enjoyed being the center of attention or "the entertainment." He began deejaying teen dances when he was 12 or 13 years old.

"We had a little, local pizzeria that had a game room where everybody would have their birthday parties," he said. "It was called Pizzazio's. It's Uncle Johnny's now, but it's been a few things in between. My family would eat there every Friday night no matter what with a group of other families."

That's where he began. He said he had a set of house speakers, a Pioneer receiver, a dual tape deck, and later, a CD player to deejay the teen dances for the kids his age. Doiron turns 40 this year. Moreover, he started on a computer with 2,800 songs and today has over 180 thousand and unlimited access to the web through a monthly subscription service.

Doiron attributes his tough mother to keeping him in line as a youth. He was always aware of the consequences of his actions.

"That kept me out of trouble as a kid," he said. "And that's where I get my sympathy and compassion from. Sometimes people don't think things out, and they act on emotion. Some people can't control it. It's just a snap."

Next, Doiron has been in law enforcement for a long time, 20 years this October with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. He feels blessed that the crime rate in Iberville Parish is as low as it is.

"We're blessed to be on this side of the river," he said. "If we have one homicide a year, it's a big deal, like 'man, that was a bad year for us.' I've worked for three different sheriffs. When Sheriff Stassi got elected I was promoted to sergeant, and just this year I was promoted to lieutenant. So, I now supervise a whole shift of guys."

But Doiron said he is not really into the whole "military chain of command thing." He said his guys know what to do, and if they forget he will remind them.

"I don't expect people to bow when I walk by," he said. "It takes the community to raise a child, and I'm going to need input from y'all. I'm not just here to fuss or give orders. I'm always learning, so y'all give me ideas, and the bottom line is when a decision has to be made it falls on my shoulders."

Doiron said that he loves helping people. It is what he likes most about police work.

"I like to say that there's less than five people that I've taken to jail that felt like they didn't deserve it," Doiron said. "Genreally, if I had to put handcuffs on you, you knew you were wrong. No 'I thought I saw you do this,' or 'maybe you did that.' I've only been on the stand twice in 20 years to have to testify in a case, meaning most of my cases took a plea prior to going to court because they knew they were probably guilty. Same with a ticket."

He said that IPSO is the one Iberville police department that cannot say no. "If somebody has a Junebug in their light fixture, they're calling us."

In the spirit of helping others in the community, Doiron also does volunteer work. During the Christmas season he dresses up as Santa Claus for the Post South and for two day care centers. He also visits local nursing homes. Last year he participated in the Iberville Chamber of Commerce Dancing with the Stars event, supporting the ARC of Iberville.

Doiron lives in White Castle with his wife Samantha and is raising three kids, Hallie Grace, Hudson James, and Ruby Katherine. He has an older stepdaughter, Maelan. He is an avid sports collector and can often be seen at Alex Box Stadium hanging with his wife and his friend, Ivan Cabrera.

And he's still friends with most of the people he grew up with. "Plaquemine is Plaquemine," he said. "The people who grow up here, stay here."

"I wake up--still, 20 years--I wake up in the morning, and I'm excited about going to work. I've lost a little bit of hair but still look like a kid. And I get that 'Hey Koolaid!' everywhere I go."