On Tuesday's episode of The Voice, America watched as Singer native Gyth Rigdon was selected by fans across the country to advance to the Semifinal round of the popular singing competition.

Rigdon’s rise to the top has been a roller coaster of emotions for both himself and fans watching at home. He spoke to the Beauregard Daily News about his experience and his hopes for the competition going forward.

“It feels like I’ve been running nonstop just trying to keep up with this Hollywood life,” Rigdon said. “I’m still trying to let what happened Tuesday night sink in. It’s an incredible feeling, and I never thought I’d make it this far to begin with.”

As he advances on the show his fanbase seems to get bigger with each passing week. Rigdon commented on the new fans he has made since the show began.

“It has been amazing to see more and more people become fans of mine across the nation. I’ve even had people reach out to me from all over the world,” said Rigdon. “I have received messages on social media from fans in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and it blows my mind.”

Along with the new fans, Rigdon thanked the local fans who have been by his side from the very beginning.

“Home will always be Louisiana, the support of my hometown fans has meant the world to me. To think that a guy like me from Singer, has been able to make such a big impact is truly amazing.”

Rigdon talked about how he felt waiting for his name to be called. The previous week he was the first name to be announced as advancing to the next round. This week he had to wait a little while before Carson Daily made the announcement.

“They actually had me sweating this week,” Rigdon said. “I was a little spoiled coming off of last week. It was a relief, but I started thinking about all the other people on the show that are just as talented, that didn’t make it.”

Rigdon noted that he and his fellow contestants have bonded since the show began, and it’s hard to see anyone leave the show. Rigdon has said in the past that producers on the show have told him that the contestants this season have formed closer relationships than any others that they could remember.

“It’s not a competition for us,” Rigdon said. “We are just one big family.”

Monday night fans chose the song “Nobody But Me” for Rigdon to perform. Rigdon expressed how honored he was to sing a song made popular by his Coach, Blake Shelton.

“I told the fans that I was going to come with something high energy. Monday night was fan week, and they blessed me with a great song by a great guy,” Rigdon said.

“It is one of my favorite songs. It was a cool thing to be a part of. Blake was my very first concert at Freedom Fest on Fort Polk. That’s been over 10 years ago. That was a super cool moment for me.”

Rigdon said that his performance Monday night felt like everything was coming “full circle” on his journey.

As if his performance Monday wasn’t enough, Rigdon performed alongside his fellow members of Team Blake. Rigdon described the experience as “life changing”, and noted that Team Blake is going strong into the Semifinal next week.

“Man Team Blake has been strong since day one,” Rigdon said. “It is incredible that we have been able to take this many of us into the Semifinal round.”

Five members of Team Blake are headed to the Semifinal round next week. Rigdon expressed that he was curious to see what the finale would look like.

“It looks like we are heading towards a country showdown,” he said. “I am looking forward to seeing how many Team Blake members are headed into the finale.”

After a series of strong performances, many fans are wondering what song will Rigdon perform when he takes the stage again. While he did not reveal the song, he did give a few details about his next performance.

“This next song is something that I hold near and dear to my heart,” he said. “I don’t think that I’ve been this excited for a performance since the beginning of this show.”

Rigdon ended the interview by sending out a special message to the fans that continue to support him.

He said “If I could send a message to the fans it would be to simply say thank you. The love and support means so much to me. I promise I won’t disappoint you. I’ll say this as well I didn’t make the Top 8 we made the Top 8.”

