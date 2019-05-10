Cassetti Brown Jr., 53, of Leesville, was sentenced to 165 years behind bars on drug charges that occurred in 2017.

Brown was sentenced on Wednesday. He was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.

He was given a 25 year sentence and a 35 year sentence to be served consecutively.

Brown also received consecutive sentences for illegally carrying a firearm while unlawfully in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He was sentenced to 35 years for both of those charges.

Sentencing was carried out by Judge Tony Bennett.

During his arrest in 2017, members of the VPSO SRT (Special Response Team), VPSO Deputies, and Agents with the VPNTF executed a search warrant at a residence.

During the search of the residence Agents located various illegal narcotics to include Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, Synthetic Cannabinoids and Marijuana.