SULPHUR – For the second season in a row, Merryville's postseason ended at McMurry Park, despite having a sub-.500 record.

However, this time, the Panthers' season came to a close in the Class 1A State Semifinals with a 5-2 loss to Oberlin Sunday afternoon at McMurry Park.

Similar to last season when Merryville won the state title, it did not have a dominant regular season but put it all together in the postseason.

"We struggled throughout, but they found that extra gear heading into the playoffs," Merryville head coach Nathan Courville said. "We struggled in the first game, but they found something in that game to keep pushing. We just got that momentum, and that carried us all the way here."

The loss marks the end of high school careers for seven seniors that will be remembered for a lot of winning at Merryvile.

"They leave a good legacy," Courville said. "They won it last year as juniors, and coming in as seniors, they knew what it took to win it again. The ball didn't fall their way this year, but it was an outstanding group of men. They built this program, and I think they've helped the younger ones to make the next step."

Oberlin got on the board first, scoring on an RBI double by Alex Fontenot in the first inning.

However, Merryville was able to tie it up in the bottom of the fourth with a sacrifice fly by Blaise Duncan to score a tagging Zach Cleveland from third.

Oberlin took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth and pulled away in the fifth by scoring three runs on an error, a single and a triple.

Merryville faced Oberlin two times during the regular season and knew what it was facing.

"We've faced that pitcher twice, and we scored on him a few times," Courville said. "Today, he had his best stuff.

"They got the big hits when they needed them, and we didn't get the big hits."

In the top of the seventh, JT Gargis hit a ball down the third-base line to score Duncan with two outs, but the rally came up short.

"It's been a wild ride," Courville, who is in his first season as head coach at Merryville, said. "It's been an up-and-down season. I didn't know what to expect coming into the playoffs because how we played throughout the year and how we finished districts, but we came through and did some nice things. We fought until the last minute."

Kole Royer went 2-for-3 from the plate, and J.D. Reeves went 4.2 innings on the hill, giving up six hits and walking just one.