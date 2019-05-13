American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Poppy Day will be observed Saturday, May 18 in the City of DeRidder.

On this day, members will be at several locations with poppies. Shown with Mayor Misty Clanton are Nelder Anger, Auxiliary President, and Dessa Oliver, Poppy Chairman (American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 27, DeRidder.) A proclamation was presented this morning.

Each year, the American Legion Auxiliary’s three-quarters of a million members around the country – direct female relatives of wartime veterans – raise more than $5.5 million through the distribution of the symbolic red poppies to support veterans and their families.

The poppy is a nationally-recognized symbol that honors those who served and died for our country in all wars. It came to symbolize the blood-shed protecting Americans’ freedom following the publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Field,” written by Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D., while serving on the front in World War I, to honor soldiers killed in battle.

Some of the locations where the ladies will be on May 18 include Tractor Supply, Stines and Brookshire Brothers East.