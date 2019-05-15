Free event invites community to shop homemade, homegrown goods on Saturday, May 18

Plaquemine is full of skilled makers, bakers and producers, and the Plaquemine Tractor Supply store is bringing these talented individuals and businesses together for a community-wide, family-friendly event. On Saturday, May 18, from 8:00am until 12:00pm, the store will host its annual Market Day event featuring local vendors and their homemade and homegrown goods.

Market Day is a free event, featuring items such as crafts, candles, produce, baked goods and more in tents outside the Tractor Supply store, located at 58485 Belleview Road.

This year's vendors and community partners include:

---Iberville Parish Animal Control: On site 8 a.m. to noon

---Goula Paradise Farms: On site 8 a.m. to noon

---Shellie's Craftworks: On site 8 a.m. to noon

"As members of this community, we strive to do whatever we can to support our neighbors," said Cindy Morgan, store manager of the Plaquemine Tractor Supply store. "Market Day allows us to highlight and support the great talent we have here, while creating a fun event everyone can enjoy."

Local artisans, farmers and craft makers interested in selling their goods are invited to register at TSCeventpartners.com or visit the local Plaquemine Tractor Supply store before May 15. While participation is free, all vendors are responsible for complying with state and local ordinances. Contact the Plaquemine Tractor Supply store at 225-687-9363 for more details or information about participating in the event.

To learn more about Tractor Supply Company and Tractor Supply Market Day, visit TractorSupply.com/MarketDay.

Contributed by Tractor Supply Co.