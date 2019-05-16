The Team won the District 5-5A Championship, and remained undefeated in District for the 7th year in a row.

At the May 9 Council Recreation Committee meeting, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa recognized the St. Amant High School Lady Gators Softball 2019 State Champions.

The St. Amant Lady Gators Softball Team finished the 2019 season with a record of 28 wins and two losses. They placed 12 players on the All District Team, including District MVP Alyssa Romano, and Coach of the Year Amy Pitre. The Team won the District 5-5A Championship, and remained undefeated in District for the 7th year in a row. But most important, the St. Amant Lady Gators 2019 Softball Team are the 2019 5A Louisiana State Champions!

Congratulations to the players and to everyone who had a part in bringing this great honor and achievement to Ascension Parish.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government