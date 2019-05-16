Officials from Fort Bragg, North Carolina have confirmed that Staff Sgt. Jacob Hess, 34, of Belton, Missouri was killed during a training accident at JRTC.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 15, a military vehicle rolled over during a training exercise in the “box” injuring twelve soldiers in addition to taking the life of SSG Hess.

Injured troops were assigned to the 72nd Military Police Company of the Nevada National Guard in Las Vegas and the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade, 7th Special Forces Brigade (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

All service members were evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

SSG Hess was assigned to 97th Civil Affairs Battalion, 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) stationed at Fort Bragg.

He leaves behind a wife, Jessica, and young children.

The accident remains under investigation.