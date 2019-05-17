Madison is first rank, and Mason is second rank. This achievement is something that their mother, Aimee Zeringue Monaco, knew they could achieve.

Ascension Catholic students Madison and Mason Zeringue are twins graduating as Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Madison is first rank, and Mason is second rank. This achievement is something that their mother, Aimee Zeringue Monaco, knew they could achieve.

“As a single-parent, it was difficult at times, but I give them all of the credit for being so successful. They were easy kids and always did what they were supposed to do. They took care of everything when it came to school since the first or second grade,” Aimee said.

Growing up, Madison and Mason were always a little bit competitive when it came to their schooling.

“We didn’t deprive each other of information or anything like that. If one of us got a 98, though, and the other got a 96, we would definitely brag about it,” Mason said.

“We’d actually help each other out if one of us needed something. If one of us left something at school, the other would go get it. When it comes to preparation, we always helped each other out,” Madison said.

Madison is going to Southeastern University for Social Work, and she plans to get her masters degree shortly after that. Her ultimate gate is to be a therapist one day and open her own practice. She will be working while she is in school, too.

Mason is attending LSU Eunice for baseball. LSU Eunice is a junior college with a pre-engineering program. After two years in the program, he can branch off into a more specific field of engineering, like petroleum. However, Mason is not sure which field he wants to get into yet. He also plans to work on getting a masters degree.

“I played baseball since I was four or five years old. I’ve played that most my life now. I played football for a very brief period of time. There was also basketball and powerlifting at one point. I don’t like to be a couch potato, so I’m always out doing something, especially practicing baseball,” Mason said.

Sports in general, to Mason, has been a really great way for him to learn time-management and disciplining himself. Mason noted that in college, baseball is going to be his job, and he will have to make sure he takes time out to study for his classes.

Madison’s favorite subject in school was English, and said, “I love writing and reading. As far as sports goes, I played volleyball for a few years and as a freshman in high school, but that was the bulk of it.”

An interesting fact about Madison is that she is vegetarian. She went vegan when she was 15, but decided to be a vegetarian instead due to nutrition purposes. She made the decision to do this after watching many documentaries and educating herself on the benefits of being vegetarian.

Both Madison and Mason feel a sense of pride in graduating as Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

“It feels really special to me. I worked really hard for it, and I’m grateful I’m able to share this with Mason,” Madison said. “I had some really awesome teachers who pushed me along the way, both mentally and educationally.”

“School has always come easy to me, and it’s really cool to be able to share this experience with my sister,” Mason said.

