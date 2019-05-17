When Donaldsonville begins their 2019 football season, there will be many new faces, and they will have a new look on both offense and defense.

When Donaldsonville begins their 2019 football season, there will be many new faces, and they will have a new look on both offense and defense.

The Tigers had a chance to work out the kinks on both sides of the ball recently as they took part in their spring practice. They concluded their two weeks of action with a scrimmage at Plaquemine High on Wednesday evening.

Originally, Donaldsonville was supposed to host a spring game against Baker, but they had to cancel. That's when the Tigers decided to make the trip to Plaquemine, where they scrimmaged against the hosting Green Devils, Denham Springs and East Iberville.

Fourth-year head coach Brian Richardson was pleased with what he saw throughout the spring.

"I thought we looked really good during the spring," Richardson said. "We’re installing a new offense and a new defense, and everyone has transitioned well to it. They have come along as well as we expected, and we’re excited about the upcoming season."

Offensively, Donaldsonville will be changing their attack from the spread to the pistol formation.

The Tigers lost some key weapons from last year's team--including explosive athlete Christian Bell and first-team all-district wide receiver Jeffery Johnson.

However, they will be bringing back starting quarterback Treveyon Brown. Brown took over at QB as a freshman last season and had his share of growing pains, but he continued to improve as the year progressed. He ended up making the all-district team.

"The quarterback position looks 100-percent better through this spring," Richardson said. "Our starting quarterback Treveyon Brown was just a freshman last year. He’s now a sophomore with 10 regular-season games and a playoff game under his belt, so he’s much more poised. But he still is young, so there is still some growing to do.

"He’s looked good in the new offense. During the spring game, he made some good decisions and avoided getting sacked a whole lot."

Last season, a very young and inexperienced Tiger squad still found a way to finish 5-5 and reach the playoffs, before being eliminated by archrival St. James in the opening round.

Coach Richardson said that returning starting running back Raeland Johnson looked good during the spring, as well as receiver Jamarcus Miller.

Also, he was very impressed with wing-back D'Andre Johnson. Richardson said, "He's fast, and he blocks well."

Richardson went on to say that the speed of his wing-backs and the Tigers' quarterback play will be among their greatest strengths in 2019.

One of the main reasons the Tigers had so much success last season was because of the performance of their defense. They surrendered just 19 points per game.

They do lose all-district defensive backs in Bell and Savon Landry, as well as an all-district linebacker in Devin Turner.

Although, they will bring back first-team all-district linebacker Trevon Dunn and second-team all-district defensive back Jaquaivus Tenner. Coach Richardson was also impressed with defensive end Brandon Williams throughout the spring.

Like the offense, the Tigers made a major change to their defense during the spring.

“We’re a little thin up front this year," Richardson said. "We’re low on those big, defensive linemen we usually have, so we’re changing our defense from a 4-3 to a 3-4. That’ll allow us to get more of those fast linebackers out on the field.”

Donaldsonville will be seeking a third straight playoff appearance come the fall.