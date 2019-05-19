The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) has announced one arrest in response to an incident of
domestic violence in Rosepine.
Early in the morning on May 16, Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the Rosepine
area.
When deputies arrived, the female victim alleged that Russell Dwayne Jett, of DeRidder, physically
struck her while she was holding a child. According to the VPSO the disturbance did take place in
front of minors.
Jett was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Abuse Battery with Child
Endangerment.
Bond has not been set and Jett remains in the VPSO jail. If convicted, Jett could spend two years in
prison in accordance with state law.