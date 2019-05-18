Multi Platinum recording artists Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Ronnie Devoe, and Mike Bivens (collectively known as RBRM), are coming to Lake Charles on May 26th at The Golden Nugget Casino.

the spinoff group Bel Biv Devoe, and successful solo careers.

Combined they boast countless hits such as “Candy Girl”, “Cool it Now” “My Prerogative”, “Every Little Step”,“Poison”, “Do Me”, “Thought It Was Me” and “Smile Again.”

Ricky Bell spoke to the Beauregard Daily News about the tour, and said that he and his fellow bandmates are excited to perform for the fans.

“We are glad to be headed to Lake Charles, we can’t wait to get back down there,” Bell said.

He said that they haven’t toured like this in decades, and that it’s been great to get out and perform for the fans.

“We just finished the first week in Cleveland. We did five nights in a row which we haven’t done since 1988,” Bell said.

“What is surprising to us is that the fans are screaming just as loud and singing along just as hard as they did back in the day. It is such an honor and pleasure to meet fans and see their eyes light up.”

The group formed when they were only teenagers. Today, they are celebrating 41 years since their careers began. Bell spoke about what it was like to be famous at such an early age.

“For us we grew up in an era where it was about the mystique of the artist. It wasn’t a reality based era like it is today,” Bell said. “There was no social media. Once we were done performing we could go home and live normal lives.”

Bell talked about all the acts that were inspired by New Edition, and said it was a testament to the impact they had on the business. He expressed his admiration of artists that continue the “New Jack Swing” style in popular music today.

“Just about every group that had four or five members has elements of what we started,” Bell said.

“Groups like Jagged Edge 112, NSYNC, New Kids On The Block, and One Direction are groups we admire for what they’ve done. We appreciate those guys because they keep the whole look and style alive.”

He even mentioned that RBRM has a goal to one day perform one show with all of the groups that they inspired.

“Our ultimate goal is to do a tour with all of those groups one day,” Bell said. “We want all of them with us on one bill together. Prayers are going up that we can make that happen one day.”

Bell noted that fans in attendance can expect a lot from their shows on this tour. “You do not want to miss this show,” Bell said.

“You can expect all of the hits. From start to finish the show is nothing but high energy. Wear comfortable shoes so you can get up and dance.”

For tickets log on to www.goldennugget.com/lakecharles.