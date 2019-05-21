He started his company with two employees, and as his business has increased, his workforce has grown to nearly 100 people, and as the company’s reputation for completing projects on time and on budget grew, so did its client list and services offered.

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has proclaimed May 16, 2019 as James J. Moore Day in Ascension Parish.

According to the proclamation, James J. Moore founded Expert Maintenance & Construction Services, LLC in 2005, providing janitorial and general maintenance services. He started his company with two employees, and as his business has increased, his workforce has grown to nearly 100 people, and as the company’s reputation for completing projects on time and on budget grew, so did its client list and services offered.

James J. Moore earned an 8(a) certification from the US Small Business Administration along with DBE certifications from Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Because of the opportunities afforded by the SBA certifications, he has been able to collaborate with subcontractors across the country to work on millions of dollars in federal contracts, including projects with FEMA, USDA, US Army Corps of Engineers, US Air Force, and US Navy.

James J. Moore and EMCS were named the 2018 SBA 8(a) Small Business of the Year; and were honored as the national 2019United States Small Business Administration Small Business of the Year.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government