Gyth Rigdon gave his last performance of the singing competition The Voice on Monday night. In one of three live performances done by Rigdon on the episode, he sang “Proof I've Always Loved You.”

The song was written by Rigdon and debuted on The Voice. The heartfelt lyrics combined with a passionate performance propelled the song to the number one spot on the iTunes Country Music Chart.

Ironically, the song even passed up “God’s Country” a hit single by Rigdon’s coach Blake Shelton. The song also ranked highly on the overall iTunes Top 100 Songs charts. “Proof I’ve Always Loved You” climbed all the way to the number five spot on the aforementioned chart.

Rigdon’s two other performances on Monday night impressed many fans and showed how much heart the Singer native brings to every performance.

He started off the night by singing a duet with Blake Shelton.

The duo sang a fun rendition of “Take It Easy” by The Eagles. When it came time for Rigdon to sing another song he chose one that was close to Blake Shelton’s heart.

He sang “Once in a Blue Moon”, a signature song by Earl Thomas Conley. Conley is one of the all time greats when it comes to country ballads with emotional impact. Blake Shelton has said on numerous occasions that Earl Thomas Conely is one of his personal heroes in country music.

As this season of The Voice draws to a close one thing is for certain, Gyth Rigdon has won the hearts and minds of millions around the world.

As of this writing, the winner of The Voice has yet to be determined. The finale will air Tuesday night after this paper goes to press. Be sure to check beauregarddailynews.net and our Facebook page for updates and look for more on Gyth, win or lose, in our Friday edition.