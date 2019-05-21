Sunday night at approximately 10:00 pm, an inmate being detained, at the Rapides Detention Center #2, escaped.

According to initial reports, Glynn Jerrod McCoy, 33, was being detained at the Detention Center, located on Allison Drive in reference to serving time related to a previous conviction, as well as in lieu of posting bond on several pre-trial charges. Following the nightly headcount, McCoy was discovered missing.

Corrections Security Investigators responded to the scene and initiated their investigation. Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force are also assisting in the search.

McCoy is described as a black male, 33 years of age. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

McCoy has previous convictions for burglary. He was currently being detained on pre-trial charges in reference to Possession CDS II, Illegal Carry of a Weapon with Drugs, Firearm Possessed by Felon, Armed Robbery with a Firearm, Simple Burglary, and Home Invasion. McCoy has no prior convictions of violent charges and is not considered dangerous at this time.

As the investigation continued Monday, Corrections Security Investigators, Detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force located two suspects who allegedly assisted Glynn Jerrod McCoy following his escape.

The suspects Akaysious Shante’ Stevenson, 24, of 2119 Wettermark Street Alexandria and Maikeika Dominique Governor, 26, of 2509 Culpepper Road Apt. #19 Alexandria, were taken into custody without incident.

Both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to Accessory After the Fact and Obstruction of Justice. Stevenson and Governor are currently being detained at the Detention Center and bonds have yet to be set in reference to their respective charges. Stevenson was also arrested in reference to an unrelated Contempt of Court warrant through the 9th Judicial District Court.

Correction Security states their investigation is still ongoing. Glynn Jerrod McCoy is considered an escapee and anyone assisting McCoy will be charged accordingly.

If anyone has seen Glynn Jerrod McCoy or has any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call the RPSO Main Office at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.