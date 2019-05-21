On May 15 a list of ten Vernon Parish Civil War units was published in the LDL The following list contains the remaining nine:

Cos. A & D, 2nd LA Cav. Regt., "Independent Rangers" (St. Landry Parish) & "BrevilleRangers" (Natchitoches Parish) - Formed in Donaldsonville on Sep. 1, 1862. The unit never left Louisiana, fighting in small Battles of Labadieville, Irish Bend, and Mansfield. The unit also performed picket duty and caught Jayhawkers and deserters

Co. B, 2nd LA Inf. Regt., "Moore Guards" (Rapides Parish) - Formed in New Orleans on May 11, 1861 consisting of 1,013 men. The unit saw heavy fighting in the Battles of Manassas, Sharpsburg, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, Wilderness, Spotsylvania, Monocacy, Petersburg, and many small battles. By war's end, 403 had died (40%)

Co. B, 9th LA Inf. Regt., "Stafford Guards" (Rapides Parish) - Formed at Camp Moore on July 6, 1861 with 949 men. The unit was one of the most decorated units in the Civil War. The unit fought in the Battles of Manassas, Sharpsburg, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, Wilderness, Spotsylvania, Petersburg, and many more small battles. About 586 died (62%)

Co. G, 16th LA Inf. Regt., "Pine Woods Sharpshooters" (Rapides Parish) - Formed at Camp Moore on Sep. 29, 1861 with 851 men. The unit saw little fighting in the Battles of Shiloh, Perryville, and Spanish Fort. The unit was placed in a consolidated unit

Co. G, 26th LA Inf. Regt., "Prudhomme Guards" (Natchitoches Parish) - Formed at Camp Lovell (Berwick City, St. Mary Parish) on Apr. 3, 1862 with 805 men. The unit was involved in minor battles in Mississippi before the Battle of Vicksburg. The unit lost 107 men (13%)

The remaining three Vernon Parish units were Smart's Home Guard Co., Sabine Reserve Regt., and Co. A, 6th LA Inf. Regt. "Sabine Rifles" (Sabine Parish). A total of three men served in the three units.

Many men from Vernon Parish were assigned to other parish units or were assigned to consolidated regiments. Also, in our 69 cemeteries, are Civil War veterans who moved to Vernon Parish after the war. We have 257 known veterans buried in Vernon Parish. If you would like to know if a family member served in the Civil War call 337-537-0762 or email fletcher502@yahoo.com.