On Tuesday, June 4, the City of Leesville and the Vernon Parish Sheriff will host their annual tax sales online at CivicSource.com.

The auctions open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m., subject to a sliding close. Over 70 properties are slated for auction between the two sales, ranging from $455 to $1,034. The sales are open to the public, and registration is free.

The auction price is fixed at tax, interest, costs and other impositions due, so instead of competitive price bidding, ownership interest in property is bid down. The winning bid is the least percent ownership bid on any property.

Winning bidders receive tax title certificates, an interest-bearing investment returning five percent and one percent per month until paid. If not repaid within three years, the purchaser receives property ownership in the amount equal to percent bid at auction, subject to the taxes being paid.

For a complete listing of properties slated for the 2019 tax sales, visit CivicSource.com/VernonParish.



For more information on the Louisiana tax title sale process or to view upcoming auctions, visit CivicSource.com.