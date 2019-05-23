This May 20th to June 2nd, the Leesville Police Department is joining National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) and law enforcement agencies nationwide for the 2019 Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization. We will be out in full force, cracking down on seat belt violations, issuing citations to anyone caught traveling without a buckled seat belt or transporting unrestrained children.

In addition to increased patrols and zero-tolerance enforcement, we really want to get the right information out to motorists. Louisiana law states that all drivers and passengers, regardless of which seat they occupy in a vehicle, must wear a seat belt or be properly restrained in a child safety seat that is properly installed. Besides being the law in Louisiana, wearing your seat belt is the single most important thing a driver or passenger can do to protect themselves in the event of a crash. When you ride in a motor vehicle without a seat belt, you are taking a huge risk. One you can’t afford. According to the NHTSA, 10,076 people who were killed in passenger vehicle crashes in 2017 in the United States weren’t buckled. Fifty-five percent of those fatalities happened at night (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.). Fifty-seven percent of young adults (18 to 34) killed in crashed were completely unrestrained and fifty-nine percent of pickup truck occupants who were killed were not buckled up. Fifty-one percent of men killed in crashes were not buckled up, compared to 39 percent of women.

Law enforcement will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement during the Click It or Ticket campaign, writing citations day and night. So as you head out on the road to start you summer or enjoy your Memorial Day Weekend, make sure you and every passenger – child and adult - in your vehicle is properly restrained. Don’t just do it to avoid a ticket, do it so you arrive at your destination safely. Since it’s our job to help protect motorists in our community, we’re taking Click It or Ticket seriously. Consider yourself warned: If police catch you not wearing your seat belt on the road, you will get a ticket. No excuses, no warnings. We’re hoping you’ll get the message and buckle up every trip, every time, even after the crackdown period is over. Wearing your seat belt is required by law 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And we want people to know: we’re not cracking down to write tickets. We’re doing it to save lives.

So please remember, day and night, Click It or Ticket. You can find out more about the Click It or Ticket mobilization at www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.