After countless hours of practice and competition, the 2006 Girls GSC Force from the Gonzales Soccer Club has earned their way into the Southern Regional Presidents Cup in Round Rock, Texas.

This competition will have teams representing Louisiana, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama. The girls are beyond excited and have the chance to represent Gonzales Soccer Club, Ascension Parish and the great state of Louisiana.

Taking part in this event will result in a significant financial burden. The club is reaching out directly to area businesses, families and friends, and offering them the opportunity to help.

Any donation to help them reach their goal of $10,000 would be greatly appreciated.

They will be selling jambalaya on Saturday at Cajun Industries Soccer complex, located at 8236 St Landry Ave. in Gonzales, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Additionally, they have set up a Go Fund Me campaign, GSC 06 Girls Regional in Round Rock. All donations will need to be submitted by June 1, and are tax deductible. Checks should be made payable to Gonzales Soccer Club.

If you have additional questions, email them to shaun_carty@gonzalessoccerclub.com.