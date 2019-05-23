One of the five arrested in relation to the 2017 Labor Day shooting that took place in Veterans Park in DeRidder stood trial this week. Tarik “Snoop” Njoku, of Leesville, was found guilty of aggravated assault, and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The verdict comes nearly two months after Jaron “L.J.” Williams was found guilty of one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

The jury had the option to convict Njoku of the same charges as Williams, but after hearing the evidence chose a lesser charge.

Samuel Miller, Jushaun “JuJu” Flammings and Larry Williams, III were also arrested in 2017 for connections to the crime. The incident stemmed from a proposed fight between a young man from DeRidder and Jaron Williams.

It was stated in court that the fight was started because Jaron Williams had allegedly broken into and robbed the home of the young man.

Both parties brought friends with them to watch the fight and act as “back up” if necessary. According to testimony from several witnesses, shortly after the fight began multiple gunshots rang out causing the crowd to disperse in a panicked frenzy.

Samuel Miller testified in court that Njoku “had something silver in his hand” during the incident. He also stated that Njoku “shot because he was scared.”

Miller also noted that there were 10 shots fired during the incident and that Njoku was shooting “toward the DeRidder kids.”

In exchange for his testimony, Samuel Miller plead guilty to obstruction of justice and was given time served after he spent nearly two years in prison.

Njoku will be sentenced at a later date. The prosecution was led by Assistant District Attorney Wayne Bush. Njoku was defended by Cynthia Amos and Charles “Sam” Jones. Judge Martha O’Neal presided over the case at the Beauregard Parish Courthouse.