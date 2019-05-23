Gyth Rigdon made an undeniable impact on fans both local and abroad. Although he was not crowned the winner of The Voice, the Singer native was the runner up in the competition.

He spoke with the Beauregard Daily News about his time on the show, and his future.

“This has been such a cool experience,” Rigdon said. “It’s been a lot to take in, and I’m so thankful for my time on the show. I’ve made a lot of good friends, and memories that are going to last a lifetime.”

Heading into the show Gyth Rigdon’s original song “Proof I’ve Always Loved You” charted at the number one spot on the iTunes Country Chart, and took the number five spot on the overall iTunes Top 100 Chart. Rigdon co-wrote the song with his longtime friend and collaborator Grady James.

James was in the audience when Rigdon performed the song live on Monday night. “Grady and I wrote that song four years ago when we were both in Nashville,” said Rigdon. “It was great that he got to be there live when I debuted it in front of the world.

Despite the fact he did not win the show, he did not leave the finale empty-handed. All four finalists received a brand new Toyota Rav 4 Compact SUV. This was a surprise to the finalists as they thought they were doing their final interviews when they received the news.

“We had no idea that was going to happen,” said Rigdon. “It started out as a bittersweet moment because we were getting ready for our final interviews. Then, all of a sudden, we get brand new cars. It blew my mind.”

Rigdon received another priceless gift when he performed with Hootie and The Blowfish live during Tuesday’s big finale. Lead Singer Darius Rucker gave Rigdon his guitar after they finished performing together.

“After we got done performing he caught me backstage and gave me his guitar,” Rigdon said. “I couldn’t believe it. It means so much to me that he would take the time to do something like that.”

Rigdon noted that his brother is a longtime Hootie and The Blowfish fan, and that’s how he was introduced to their music.

“My brother is such an inspiration to me, and he used to listen to them a lot. He got me into Hootie and The Blowfish. He was amazed that I got to play with them, and so was I.”

As for Rigdon’s future, it’s looking bright. He has many dates on the calendar and is looking to add many more. He also said that he was already planning on recording new music for the fans.

“Grady James and I are going to get together and work on some new music,” Rigdon said. “I’m also looking to come back home and see all the people that supported me in Louisiana. We’re adding a lot of new touring dates, and I want to add as many as I can.”

Gyth expressed that he was so humbled by the support his fans have given him throughout the competition and said that he would be eternally grateful for their support.

“From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank the fans enough,” he said. “I love the signs, social media posts, the votes, the downloads, and all the love they have given me.”

The future is definitely looking bright for the Singer native.