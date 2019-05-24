During the May regular police jury meeting members of the Vernon Parish Police Jury awarded certificates of recognition to some pretty outstanding student athletes for their achievements during the 2019 spring season.

The Police Jury congratulated Evans High School student Bayley Ramsey on her 2019 300 Meter Hurdle State Class C Track Championship.

Members of the Simpson Broncos baseball team were recognized as the 2019 State Class C Baseball Champions followed by the Pitkin Tigers baseball team for their success as the 2019 State Class B Baseball Champions.