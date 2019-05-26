On Thursday veterans and Gold Star families joined personnel from Fort Polk and JRTC at War Memorial Park to remember the thousands of service members who dedicated their lives to defend our nation and protect our freedoms, liberty and the American way of life.

BG Patrick D. Frank and PCSM David W. Bass, assisted by Sergeant Audie Murphy Association member, SCF Antonio M. Turegano, placed the installation memorial wreath in front of the Global War on Terrorism monument.

BG Frank said during the keynote address that Memorial Day is as real for our generation today as it was for the Civil War generation 151 years ago.

“It is the intersection of pride and military service of their soldier and the embrace of patriotic hometown values that provide the most comfort and ensure that these American heroes will always be honored,” Frank said.

Gold Star mother Sandra McCoy attended the ceremony to honor her daughter SSG Donisha Stroman, an Iraq war veteran who was killed by a hit and run driver in Lake Charles on October 29, 2016.

“My daughter served this country whole-heartedly. On this day I remember all of the good she, and other service members did to serve this country.” McCoy said.

McCoy is determined not to let her daughter’s service and sacrifice go unnoticed.

“Everybody I meet I tell the story about Donisha. She was a tip-top recruiter who moved from Miami to be closer to me in DeRidder. She wasn’t even home nine months before she was killed. I am a broken-hearted mother,” McCoy said.

Debby Cleghorn is a member of a Gold Star family. Her father was killed on January 20, 1970, in Vietnam. She explained that one of her pet peeves is that a lot of people don’t actually know the purpose of Memorial Day.

“It’s not Veteran’s Day. It’s a time to reflect on those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for this country. It’s not a joyous bar-b-que day,” Cleghorn said.

Following the reading of the names of the 96 soldiers from Fort Polk who have lost their lives since 9/11 a 21-gun salute was performed by Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 3BCT, 10th Mountain Division.

Taps was performed by SPC Terry L. Turner, Jr. while SPC Corry D. Cullin, both with 32nd Hospital Center, raised the flag from half to full staff.