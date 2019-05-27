Beauregard Parish saw plenty of success on the diamond this season with two teams making it to Sulphur for the state tournament.
One of those teams was South Beauregard, led by multiple players, including pitcher and third baseman Avery Davis.
Davis was selected as the district's MVP and went 8-2 with a 1.70 ERA along with two saves. At the plate, he hit .355 – .500 in district play – with 30 RBIs.
DeRidder head coach Joseph Peavy took over a team in flux after losing a large chunk of the 2018 Class 4A State Runner Ups.
The Dragon finished the season as the No. 12 seed in the Class 4A Playoffs. DeRidder was defeated in the first round by No. 21 Beau Chene, but it had a season not many expected.
Coach of the Year – Joseph Peavy, DeRidder
Player of the Year – Avery Davis, South Beauregard
PITCHERS
Avery Davis, South Beauregard
Jaycob Darrah, DeRidder
William Roberson, DeRidder
Kole Royer, Merryville
CATCHERS
Cameron LeJeune, DeRidder
Charles Keith, South Beauregard
FIRST BASE
Dylan Jimenez, South Beauregard
SECOND BASE
Wyatt Beasley, South Beauregard
THIRD BASE
Zach Cleveland, Merryville
SHORTSTOP
Chase Fisher, South Beauregard
OUTFIELD
Trace Galloway, DeRidder
Leland Broussard, South Beauregard
Stefon Williams, Merryville