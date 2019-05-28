Sam Fulton Jr. announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 30 on May 26th.

Fulton is a lifelong resident of Vernon Parish. He is married to Donna Pelt Fulton, both Sam and Donna have been married 22 years and are members of Leesville First Assembly of God Church. After graduating from Leesville High School, Fulton decided that he needed to further his education. Fulton has always believed through hard work and dedication you can achieve anything. While working to put himself through college, Sam became licensed in Real Estate and Insurance. Fulton later earned a degree in Business Administration from Northwestern State University. Knowing the value of education, Fulton states that if elected that Education will be one of his top priorities. Knowing that the same path of education does not work for everyone, he believes that we need to improve all areas of our educational system, and believes that not only do we need to make improvements to our K-12, but we also need to look at other areas such as Special Education and Secondary Education. Fulton also believes that we need to listen to the “voices of our educators”, as they are the ones that see the issues first hand on a daily basis.

As a born again Christian, Fulton believes in family and conservative values. Fulton is Pro-Life and believes in Equal Rights for all, including the born and unborn. Being an avid hunter and sportsman, he is a member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited. Fulton believes that we need to continue to protect our right to bear arms.

Fulton has worked in healthcare at Byrd Hospital for over 32 years. He feels that we need to work towards strengthening access to healthcare in rural areas along with improving options for mental health issues.

Fulton also served on the Vernon Parish Police Jury for 16 years and served as the State President of the Police Jury Association. Fulton, as a member of the National Association of Counties and attended The Robert Wagner Graduate School of Public Service and the 2008 County Leadership Institute. Sam has been a member of the Leesville Lions Club for over twenty-five years. Fulton is also a board member of the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Military Affairs Committee. He was selected by the Rotary Club to represent Leesville in the Professional Exchange Program in Venezuela for healthcare. Having a servant’s heart for the people is his passion.

He considers it an honor to be the son of Sam Fulton Sr., who is a Purple Heart Combat Veteran. Fulton considers it a privilege to have been born in a military family. He has a deep-seated love and respect for our military and our veterans and would like to see our programs for our veterans expand. Fulton is also a member of the Association of U.S. Army and a member of the Sons of the American Legion.

Being involved with the AUSA and Fort Polk has given him opportunities to travel to our State Capital and Washington DC on numerous occasions representing our State, Parish and District. Fulton states that his combined experiences gives him the ability to be able to work with various Political Subdivisions, State Agencies, and the State Bond Commission. His experiences will give him the advantage to work with other State Representatives and Senators to pass the right legislation and obtain State and Federal funding that is needed to grow District 30.

Fulton has devoted his life to supporting our communities in District 30 and would appreciate your vote in the upcoming election. He would also like to express that he is available to talk to anyone and if elected he would continue to have an “open door policy”. Sam can be reached at 337-238-9412 or 337-208-5119.