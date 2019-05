Funeral and visitation services have been set for Drake Quibodeaux, the eight year old boy from Vinton, Louisiana who succumbed to diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) early Monday morning.

Visitation will be held from 2PM-9PM on Friday, May 31 and from 9AM-11AM Saturday, June 1 at Victory Worship Center in Sulphur, Louisiana. The funeral for Drake will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 11AM.

