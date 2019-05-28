A tragic loss has struck the Vernon Parish community and has especially affected the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. It was recently announced that Victoria Ocasio passed away on Monday morning.

Ocasio, 28, was a Leesville resident and served as an E-911 Dispatcher for the past eight years.

Last year, she discovered she had a rare stage four sarcoma. She battled the disease for over a year before her passing.

A sarcoma is a form of cancer that occurs when cells transform into tumors. It is the same disease that took the life of Ocasio’s mother when she was young.

Throughout her battle, she received a great deal of support from her colleagues and friends in the VPSO, as well as the entire local community. There were fundraisers and events held in her honor, and many locals supported Ocasio’s courageous battle.

After her passing the VPSO issued the following statement on Facebook.:

“Victoria Ocasio you fought a good fight. Your sweet smile will be missed by all of us.

Please keep the family and friends of VPSO E 911 Operator Victoria Ocasio in your thoughts and prayers. Victoria gained her angel wings today after a courageous battle with cancer.

Rest easy sister. We’ll take it from here.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.