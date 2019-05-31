On Wednesday, the Senate of the Legislature of Louisiana expressed its enduring gratitude to the Honorable John R. Smith for his commitment to the citizens of Senate District 30 and the people of Louisiana.

Senator Smith has spent nearly forty years serving the people of the State of Louisiana, Beauregard, Calcasieu, and Vernon parishes.

Senator Smith began his public service career in the early 1980s as a member of the Vernon Parish Police Jury. In 1987 he was elected to his first term in the Louisiana House of Representatives where he continued to serve for twenty years.

While serving as a representative, Senator Smith was a sixteen-year member of the House Committee on Appropriations. He also served as a member of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget and as chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources.

After his tenure in the House of Representatives came to an end, Smith ran for a seat in Senate District 30 in 2007. Constituents have since reelected him to two successive terms.

Senate Resolution 198 describes Senator Smith as “a man of unflappable effectiveness, working diligently to build relationships with his fellow legislators, statewide elected officials, and everyone involved in the legislative process, regardless of their rank, position, caucus, or party affiliation”.

During his service to the people of District 30 Senator Smith has been instrumental in securing the transportation funding necessary for the construction of the vital four-lane highway connecting Leesville, Fort Polk, and Alexandria and to complete the four-lane highway connecting Lake Charles and Shreveport.

He is described as a master of capital outlay, successfully acquiring funding for essential infrastructure projects that affect all the people of District 30, including water, sewage, drainage, energy, and road projects.

This will be Senator Smith’s final term in Louisiana government.