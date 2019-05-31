The public is invited to attend the June meeting of the Vernon Historical & Genealogical Society. The meeting will be held Saturday, June 1, from 12:00 to 3:00 at the Vernon Parish Library.

The guest speaker will be Dickie Dixon of the Deep East Texas Archaeological Society, Angelina County Genealogical Society, and Timpson Genealogical and Heritage Society.

Mr. Dixon has a Masters of Theology from Dallas Theological Seminary and he has worked as a pastor and Bible teacher for many years. In addition to work as a pastor, he has completed many hours of graduate level work in history.

He will speak on the Runaway Scrape of 1836 which was the name Texans applied to the flight from their homes when Santa Anna marched his army east from the Alamo to San Jacinto. Many Texans escaped to West Louisiana.