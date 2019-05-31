"A person without knowledge of their past history, origin, and culture is like a tree without roots" --Marcus Garvey

The seven natural wonders of the world:

The Egyptian Pyramids

The Hanging Gardens of Babylon

The Temple of Artemis

The Olypians of Zeus

The Colossus of Rhodes

The Mausoleum of King Mausolos.

The Lighthouse at Alexandria (The namesake of Alexandria, Louisiana.)

Natural wonders of America include: The Golden Gate Bridge, Niagara Falls, The Grand Canyon and the Mississippi River. I have connections to all of them.

I have lived on the shores of the Mississippi River for 66 years.

I never crossed the Golden Gate Bridge, but I sailed under it several times courtesy of the United States Navy.

I had the privilege of touching the waters of Niagara Falls.

On vacation I had the privilege of visiting the Grand Canyon with a friend. My friend said he had heard of the storied echos you could hear from the caverns.

Standing on the edge of the Gorge, he hollered "Baloney!" . . . no echo. He hollered "Baloney!" again . . . no echo. He hollered 4-5 times, but no echoes.

I said "let me try." I shouted loudly down the cavern, "I’m the greatest guitar player in the world!" The echo came back "Baa-lonney!"

The lovebugs are swarming again. Returning from a recent trip to Southeast Louisiana. I had so many bugs on my windshield, I had to back up all the way from Hammond to Denham Springs.

I was recently a member of a jam session. When I first joined I was asked if I was a picker? I said, "Yes, when I’m in Southeast Louisiana, I pick strawberries. When I go to Mississippi, I pick butter beans."

An old lady in a butcher shop noticed two trays of ground meat that looked alike, but one was priced $1.99 and the other $2.99. The butcher said they were the same, and she asked why they were priced differently? He replied, "because some like to pay $1.99 and some like to pay $2.99."

"A person without knowledge of their past history, origin, and culture is like a tree without roots" --Marcus Garvey