The death of Marquita Wright was a tragedy that sent shockwaves through the Beauregard Parish Community almost one year ago.

In August of last year, Wright was shot to death on her own front porch in DeRidder. The DeRidder Police Department (DPD) subsequently arrested Phil Oliver, of Marrero, for the Second Degree murder of Wright.

Now Wright’s former fiance Chris Bolton has started a petition to honor her memory by renaming Lake Court Drive in her honor.

The petition can be seen on change.org and has gathered hundreds of signatures en route to its goal of 1,000. As of this writing, the petition has gained over 500 signatures and is on its way to reaching its goal.

The petition makes the following heartfelt plea to many in the community: “Almost one year later, we are asking for help to memorialize Marquita by having the street she lived and died on renamed in her honor. Our goal is to keep Marquita's name alive forever, just as she is in our hearts.”

Those interested in signing the petition can log on to www.change.org and search “Marquita Wright.”