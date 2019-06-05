The classmates enjoyed riding the street car, shopping at the Riverwalk Outlet, walking on Canal and Bourbon Street listening to bands and dancing, and even a little gambling at Harrah's Casino.

Donaldsonville High School's 40th Class held a reunion celebration last month in New Orleans, Louisiana. The class had dinner and listened to bands at BB King's Blues Club on Friday night.

Then, on Saturday they took a boat ride on the Steam Boat Natchez and had dinner at Drago's.

The classmates enjoyed riding the street car, shopping at the Riverwalk Outlet, walking on Canal and Bourbon Street listening to bands and dancing, and even a little gambling at Harrah's Casino.

The weekend ended with a visit to New Orleans' Pinkberry Frozen Yogurt Shop.

Members of the class who participated were: Clem "Boo" Brown, Barbara Brown, Kathy Burke, Vanessa Cahn, Rodney Ealem Nancy Green, Patrice Smith, and Renee Washington.

Contributed by Kim Brown