The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending June 6 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

May 30

Oconnor, Brian, 49, 426 CEDARWOOD DR, MANDEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Grigsby, Shane, 45, 8103 FITZGERALD, Denham Springs, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Parole Violation, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Resisting an Officer, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony), Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, False Certificates, No Seat Belt, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, Temporary Registration Plates Issued by Dealers

Wiggins, Robert Jarmil, 27, 308 BAYOU OAKS DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Second Degree Battery

Geason-London, Kyle V, 21, 1224 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Resisting Arrest and Interference with Officers

Fernandez, Jalasia Tionne, 23, 506 FIFTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Payne, Paul Benjamin, 18, 36203 GREENLEAF CT, Prairieville, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Bureau, Jessica L, 30, 38466 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

May 31

Scott, Earnest, 67, 318 BARCELONA DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Stalking

Gibson, Kendrick Kendell, 36, 3038 HWY 1 S, DONALDSONVILLE, Parole Violation, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Simple Burglary (All Others)

Pitre, Noah Briley, 19, 13254 JASMINE HILL DR, GEISMAR, Unauthorized Possession or Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages on Public School Property, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Public Possession of Alcoholic Beverages, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Reddix, Kelvin Dion, Jr, 19, 37405 CYPRESS TRACE AVE, GEISMAR, Unauthorized Possession or Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages on Public School Property, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Public Possession of Alcoholic Beverages

Carter, Wilford Keylan, 19, 12202 CANTERBURY PARK DR, GEISMAR, Unauthorized Possession or Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages on Public School Property, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Public Possession of Alcoholic Beverages

Dupuis, Corbin, 19, 39362 COUNTRY RD, Prairieville, Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Misdemeanor), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Bergeron, Jordan Renee, 19, 15106 N GREENTAILS, BATON ROUGE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Bozeman, Anthony J, 34, 703 E ROME ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Simoneaux, Lloyd, Jr, 35, 19341 HWY 22, MAUREPAS, Issuing Worthless Check $1500 or Greater (Felony), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Issuing Worthless Check $1k to $5k (Felony), Bank Fraud, Theft $750 but less than $5000 (Felony)

Bougere, Joshua, 24, 7035 HWY 70, Plattenville, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Miles, Douglas, 56, 412 BUNN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Security Required, Expired Drivers License, Limitations on Backing, Failure to Report Accident, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Heal, Korina Lynn, 33, 15274 W BAYOU DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Simon, Shane Avery, 30, 518 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, All Drivers must Secure License

Roddy, Preston James, 36, 45092 HUNTINGTON DR, ST AMANT, Simple Battery, Violations of Protective Orders

June 1

Vance, Dalton Taylor, 28, 414 MUNDY LOOP, Colfax, Second Degree Battery

Keller, JayMichael Paul, 29, 43486 GALVEZ OAKS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 4th or more (Felony)

Matul, Klinton, 22, 10758 ALCO AVE APT A, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Driver must be Licensed, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Melancon, William Jacob, 24, 4036 TOPEKA ST, BATON ROUGE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Surety, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Violations of registration provisions, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Marshall, Charles Lee , 28, 43464 NORWOOD RD, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Said, Mohammad Thabet, 27, 43027 CYPRESS BEND AVE, GONZALES, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony), Resisting an Officer, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things over $25k (Felony), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Tipsword, Zachary Duran, 31, 17797 AIRLINE HWY, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Kentrell, David Cooper, 40, Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections, Traffic-control Signals, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Morris, Gregory, 27, 931 S BELL, GONZALES, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

June 2

Johnson, Trevon, 21, 16125 TIGER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Smith, Gary, 41, 32358 WEISS RD, Walker, Violations of registration provisions, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony)

Willis, Lauren Jean, 19, 16125 TIGER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Parfait, Lonnie M, 63, 1121 CELEBRATION AVE 203, Gonzales, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Wall, Jerald, 33, 304 E CALDWELL ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Young, Justin Jamael, 27, 800 RIVERVIEW COMPLEX C204, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Miles, Morris Lemar, 26, POOKEY LN, GEISMAR, Second Degree Murder, Possession of Heroin, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Second Degree Murder, Resisting an Officer, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

June 3

Zeretzke, Alexander Philip, 32, 17346 HWY 933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Careless Operation, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Millien, Delveron, Jr, 23, 700 BOURG ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Dauzat, William Paul, 36, 13484 LEON A BABIN SR RD, GONZALES, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Molyneau, Wesley Brandon, 26, 12019 ARTHUR CLOUATRE RD, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders, Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian

Garza, Rolando, 30, 255 EAST ROUND GROVE RD, Lewisville, Texas, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION, Simple Battery

Fillmore, Bridget G, 41, 12034 PETE GAUDIN RD, ST AMANT, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Borer, Shane Patrick, 26, 18289 LITTLE PRAIRIE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery

GIRARD, CANDACE MICHELLE, 36, 12129 BECO RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rusha, Patrick Edwin, Sr, 52, 38314 HWY 74, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Melancon, Ryan Michael, 35, 42411 HWY 621, GONZALES, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $5k to $25k (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Gustave, Maurice L, 41, 37185 HANDERSON RD, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Urinating in Public, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Shampine, Carl J, 32, 41366 GLEN WILLIAMS RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

June 4

Leblanc, Wilton J, 45, 702 SECOND ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Jacob, Jessie James, 36, 11429 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Signal lamps and signal devices, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

White, Madelyn C, 25, 327 S RIVER RD, Port Allen, State Probation Violation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule IV CDS

Blakeman, Jesse, II, 25, 12533 LAUREL RIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Tipsword, Zachary Duran, 31, 17797 AIRLINE HWY, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Tranchina, Mason Paul, 27, 43365 HWY 931 D1, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Travis, Geddrick Lee, 26, 3050 BRASSET RD, DONALDSONVILLE, State Probation Violation, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Ransom, Bertell Tromain, 29, 901 PINE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Scott, Michael Coletrain, 22, 9289 MARK PIERCE RD, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony)

Murray, William S, 35, 41034 BUSY NEEDLES RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Bridges, Kenneth, 42, 2305 ACOSTA RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Carter, Demaric N, 53, 14343 LEOLA CARTER RD, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Martinez-Torres, Agustin, 33, 8508 ALTAMIRA AVE, TAPONA, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Resisting an Officer, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

June 5

Guillory, Austin Bailey, 21, 44051 GOLD PLACE RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Owner to Secure Registration, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Perkins, Gary Lee, II, 26, 13405 DEPEN ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (Misdemeanor), Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Torres, Jesus, 39, 43182 MOORE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Maximum Speed Limit, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

George, Joseph, 61, 41270 MERRITT EVANS RD 32, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hernandez, Jimenez, 33, 38213 DEBBIE ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Vehicle License Required, Careless Operation, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; Child Endangerment Law

Muse, Michael Joseph, Sr, 60, 305 W NINTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Battery

Foster, Kadie May, 39, 4409 HERST ST, Metairie, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Kent, Patrick, 20, 4758 MARIVILLE Dr, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

June 6

Rogers, Bryan Joseph, 34, 47487 HWY 937, ST AMANT, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)