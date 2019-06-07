"We're going to continue to go after the people selling drugs," Sheriff Brett Stassi said. "People selling drugs will have no safe haven in Iberville Parish."

Sheriff Brett Stassi reported that on June 6, Deondre Philson, 25, was arrested at a residence in Maringouin, La.

Narcotics agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant and seized illegal narcotics and weapons.

"We're going to continue to go after the people selling drugs," Sheriff Brett Stassi said. "People selling drugs will have no safe haven in Iberville Parish."

Philson, whose given address is 177225 Landry Street, #22 was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the following charges: Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics (marijuana), Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (cocaine), Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and Illegal possession of a stolen firearm.