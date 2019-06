The 2019 season of Louisiana Dixie Youth Baseball is in full swing. With an All-Stars tournament still in progress at this time, a recap of winners of the T-Ball and 8U Coach Pitch tournaments that took place this past weekend will be in the Friday, June 14 edition of the Leesville Daily Leader and the Beauregard Daily News.

The DeRidder 7U Coach Pitch team won the West Sub-District tournament in Oakdale finishing the series with five wins and one less.

A new set of tournaments begin on Thursday, June 13 for the Super 10’s and the Majors.

West Sub-District Super 10’s playing at the Leesville Baseball Complex



Thursday, June 13

Game 1: 5:00 PM DeQuincy vs. Vernon Central

Game 2: 7:00 PM Oakdale vs. DeRidder

Friday, June 14

Game 3: 5:00PM DeQuincy vs. South Beau

Game 4: 7:00 PM Vernon Central vs. Oakdale

Saturday, June 15

Game 5: 3:00 PM Deridder vs. South Beau

Game 6: 5:00 PM Oakdale (9’s) vs. DeQuincy

Sunday, June 16

Game 7: 2:30 PM South Beau vs. Oakdale (9’s)

Game 8: 4:30 PM Vernon Central vs. DeRidder

Monday, June 17

Game 9: 5:00 PM South Beau vs. Vernon Central

Game 10: 7:00PM DeRidder vs. DeQuincy

East Sub-District Super 10’s playing at Pine Prairie Baseball Complex

Thursday, June 13

Game 1: 5:00 PM Ville Platte vs. Oakdale

Game 2: 7:00 PM Mamou vs. Pine Prairie

Friday, June 14

Game 3: 5:00 PM Ville Platte vs. Vernon National

Game 4 7:00 PM Oakdale vs. Mamou

Saturday, June 15

Game 5: 3:00 PM Pine Prairie vs. Vernon National

Game 6: 5:00PM Mamou vs. Ville Platte

Sunday, June 16

Game 7: 2:30 PM Vernon National vs. Mamou

Game 8: 4:30 PM Oakdale vs. Pine Prairie

Monday, June 17

Game 9: 5:00 PM Vernon National vs. Oakdale

Game 10: 7:00PM Pine Prairie vs. Ville Platte

West Sub-District Majors playing at the DeQuincy Baseball Complex

Thursday, June 13

Game 1: 5:00PM DeQuincy vs. South Beau

Game 2: 7:00 PM Deridder vs. Vernon American

Friday, June 14

Game 3: 5:00 PM Vernon American vs. DeQuincy

Game 4: South Beau vs. DeRidder

Saturday, June 15

Game 5: 10:30AM DeQuincy vs. DeRidder

Game 6: 12:30 PM South Beau vs. Vernon American

Game 7: 2:30 PM Vernon American vs. DeRidder

Game 8: 4:30 PM South Beau vs. DeQuincy

Sunday, June 16

Game 9: 1:30 PM DeRidder vs. South Beau

Game 10: 3:30 PM DeQuincy vs. Vernon American