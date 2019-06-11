"Our capitol building is 90 years old," he said. "I want to create a new capital city, located on 5,000 acres somewhere. We'll consolidate all of the state government doings here, and start to connect everyone electronically. We need everyone to be on one footprint and streamline the government," Landrieu said.

New Orleans native, Gary Landrieu, is one of four candidates running for Governor of Louisiana. The others are incumbent democrat John Bel Edwards, Republican Ralph Abraham, and Republican Eddie Rispone. Landrieu is running as an independent.

His pledge to Louisiana voters is that Louisiana will become the working men and women's destination of choice to live and raise a strong family unit.

He says he will look out for the people of the Pelican State, regardless of who sits in the Oval Office.

Landrieu's campaign focus is economic prosperity, and his slogan is "Po' no mo.'"

This plan includes making Louisiana the new Las Vegas, or the Las Vegas of the south.

"My plan is to incorporate widespread gaming, which would help bring over 250,000 jobs to people in Louisiana," Landrieu said in a telephone interview. "It would also bring in over $4 billion dollars in revenue for our state.

"Everyone is always trying to figure out why we're so poor with the biggest amount of tourism, the biggest water port, and the ability to grow our own sugar, rice, and fishing for crawfish. It's because our leaders have failed us."

Landrieu mentions that Gov. Edwards, a pro-life democrat seeking reelection, was able to grow the government by 24 percent during his tenure. But adds that Louisiana has also spent over $7.2 billion dollars more than what was budgeted for certain expenses.

Landrieu questions where that money has gone and why has he not seen improvements with such spending.

Other job markets Landrieu plans to expand include food and beverage, accounting and legal, healthcare, construction, truck drivers, and tourism.

He also claimed that Louisiana has an issue with illegal immigrants taking jobs in the state.

"We have around 300,000 people in Louisiana that are here illegally," Landrieu said. "They’re taking jobs and sometimes making more than our citizens. I'm going to make sure those who are not here legally are going to go back to where they're from. If they want to come back, they can fill out proper documentation."

But the most idealistic goal independent candidate Landrieu has may be that he wants to change the current capital in Baton Rouge into a casino and creating a new capital in a new area, like Gonzales or in St. Tammany Parish.

"Our capitol building is 90 years old," he said. "I want to create a new capital city, located on 5,000 acres somewhere. We'll consolidate all of the state government doings here, and start to connect everyone electronically. We need everyone to be on one footprint and streamline the government," Landrieu said.

Further, Landrieu has one son who is eight years old named William, and a daughter who is 35, named Daniela. He enjoys hunting and fishing, and he has traveled to most of the world already.

His son, William, keeps asking when they will move into the Governor's Mansion.

Visit gogarygovernor.com to find out more about Gary Landrieu's campaign.

Editor's note: Gary Landrieu is the first cousin of former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La. His mother is Phyllis Landrieu, a longtime member of the Orleans Parish School Board. He has run for political office unsuccessfully before. In 2012 and in 2014 he lost to U.S. Representative Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans and earlier in 2012 for an at-large New Orleans City Council seat. Additionally, he made headlines in November 2012 when he was booked for aggravated battery for allegedly dragging a woman he had a relationship with by her ponytail from his car.

