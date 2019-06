Here is this week's calendar of events of both Vernon and Beauregard Parishes, Fort Polk and some surrounding areas.

If you have an event you would like added to the upcoming calendars email it to orobinson@beauregarddailynews.net.

BEAUREGARD PARISH

Thursday, June 13

Beginner Drawing Art Class, RealArt DeRidder Gallery, 11AM-3PM

Music Camp, Ages 4-6, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

B3 LEGO Building, DeRidder Fairgrounds 1PM-4PM

West Sub-District Super 10’s Tournament, Leesville, 5PM-9PM

West Sub-District Majors Tournament, DeQuincy 5PM-9PM

VBS, Calvary Baptist Church, Merryville 5:30PM-8:45PM

VBS, Westview Baptist Church, DeRidder 5:30PM-9PM

Friday, June 14

244th Army Birthday Celebration, War Memorial Civic Center, DeRidder 10AM-11AM

Beginner Drawing Art Class, RealArt DeRidder Gallery, 11AM-3PM

Music Camp, Ages 4-6, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

B3 LEGO Building, DeRidder Fairgrounds 1PM-4PM

VBS, Calvary Baptist Church, Merryville 5:30PM-8:45PM

DRC Friday Night Barrel Race, Beauregard Parish Civic Center 6:30PM-9:30PM

Saturday, June 15

Vision Boards, Grace Church, DeRidder 10AM-2PM

Beginner Drawing Art Class, RealArt DeRidder Gallery, 11AM-3PM

Michelle’s Magical Poodles, Beauregard Parish Library, DeRidder 10AM-11AM

Michelle’s Magical Poodles, Beauregard Parish Library, Merryville, 12:30PM-1:30PM

Michelle’s Magical Poodles, Beauregard Parish Library, DeRidder 2:30PM-3:30PM

Sunday, June 16

Beginner Drawing Art Class, RealArt DeRidder Gallery, 11AM-3PM

Monday, June 17

Summer Art Camp, Grades 1-3, Metamorphosis TLC, DeRidder 9AM-11:30AM

VBS, First United Methodist Church, DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Music Camp, Ages 2-3, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

Summer Art Camp, Grades 4-6, Metamorphosis TLC, DeRidder 12:30PM-3PM

VBS, First Baptist Church, Merryville 5:30PM-8:30PM

Tuesday, June 18

CPR Class, SOWELA, DeRidder 8AM-12:30PM

Summer Art Camp, Grades 1-3, Metamorphosis TLC, DeRidder 9AM-11:30AM

VBS, First United Methodist Church, DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Music Camp, Ages 2-3, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

Summer Art Camp, Grades 4-6, Metamorphosis TLC, DeRidder 12:30PM-3PM

CPR Class, SOWELA, DeRidder 1PM-4:45PM

Fast & Furious Barrel Series, Covered Arena, DeRidder 4:30PM-10PM

Wednesday, June 19

Summer Art Camp, Grades 1-3, Metamorphosis TLC, DeRidder 9AM-11:30AM

VBS, First United Methodist Church, DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Music Camp, Ages 2-3, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

Summer Art Camp, Grades 4-6, Metamorphosis TLC, DeRidder 12:30PM-3PM



VERNON PARISH

Thursday, June 13

Gymnastics Day Camp, All That Gymnastics, Leesville 9AM-1PM

West Sub-District Super 10’s Tournament, Leesville, 5PM-9PM

West Sub-District Majors Tournament, DeQuincy 5PM-9PM

Friday, June 14

Gymnastics Day Camp, All That Gymnastics, Leesville 9AM-1PM

West Sub-District Super 10’s Tournament, Leesville, 5PM-9PM

Flag Day Celebration, Polk Outdoor Stage, Leesville 6PM-

West Sub-District Majors Tournament, DeQuincy 5PM-9PM

Family Night, Leesville Leisure Pool, Leesville 6:30PM-8:30PM

Zumba & Wine, Crossfit Leesville, Leesville 7PM-8:30PM

Saturday, June 15

Yoga on the Beach, Toledo Bend, Florien 9AM-11AM

Wagon Wheel Riding Club June Club Show, Vernon Parish Arena, 10AM-5PM

Patriot Fest, Vernon Parish Auditorium, Forestry Fairgrounds 10AM

West Sub-District Majors Tournament, DeQuincy 10:30AM-6PM

Summer Fun, Long Walker Distillery, New Llano 12PM-12AM

Flag Day, TREE House Children’s Museum, Alexandria 1PM-2PM

West Sub-District Super 10’s Tournament, Leesville, 3PM-7PM

Time Lab VBS, Christian Living Center, Leesville 5PM-7:30PM

Smiles Comedy Show, Serendipity Lounge, Leesville 9PM

Sunday, June 16

Father’s Day Breakfast and Slide Show, Cooper Baptist Church, Leesville 9AM-9:45AM

West Sub-District Majors Tournament, DeQuincy 1:30PM-5PM

West Sub-District Super 10’s Tournament, Leesville, 2:30PM-6PM

Monday, June 17

B3 Future Vet Camp, Civitan Building, Leesville Fairgrounds, Leeville 9AM-12PM

West Sub-District Majors Tournament, DeQuincy 5PM-9PM

West Sub-District Super 10’s Tournament, Leesville, 5PM-9PM

Tuesday, June 18

B3 Future Vet Camp, Civitan Building, Leesville Fairgrounds, Leeville 9AM-12PM

Summer Camp: I Want to be an Artist, TREE House Children’s Museum, Alexandria 9AM-12PM

Bike Night, Daiquiri Station, Leesville 7PM-10PM

Wednesday, June 19

B3 Future Vet Camp, Civitan Building, Leesville Fairgrounds, Leeville 9AM-12PM

Summer Camp: I Want to be an Artist, TREE House Children’s Museum, Alexandria 9AM-12PM

Storytime, Vernon Parish Library, Leesville 10:15AM-11:15AM



FORT POLK

Thursday, June 13

Music Together, CYS, Fort Polk 5:30PM-6:30PM

Friday, June 14

4-Person Golf Scramble, Warrior Hills Golf Course, Fort Polk 11AM

Saturday, June 15

Yoga on the Beach, Toledo Bend, Florien 9AM-11AM

Big Time Car Show, Main Exchange, Fort Polk 10AM-2PM

Pizza & Bowling for Pennies, Strike Zone Bowling Center, Fort Polk 12PM-3PM

Sunday, June 16

Father’s Day Golf, Warrior Hills Golf Course, Fort Polk - All day

Monday, June 17

Parent & Child Gymnastics, Youth Gym 10AM-11AM

MST Science Week, CYS, Fort Polk 1PM-7PM

Tuesday, June 18

Summer Swim Lessons, Fort Polk (337) 378-3237

PWOC Summer Pool Party, Dogwood Community Center 10AM-12PM

Story Time, Allen Memorial Library 11AM-12PM

MST Science Week, CYS, Fort Polk 1PM-7PM

Summer Golf Scramble, Warrior Hills Golf Course, Fort Polk 5:30PM

Wednesday, June 19

Summer Swim Lessons, Fort Polk (337) 378-3237

Music Together, CYS, Fort Polk 10AM-11AM

MST Science Week, CYS, Fort Polk 1PM-7PM

Wing it Wednesday, Strike Zone Bowling Center 4PM-8PM