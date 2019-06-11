In an effort to solve two cold cases, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate anyone who lived in the area of Mike's Trailer Park on Hwy 10 in 1980.

Presently this location would be behind Circle K on Hwy 10.

They are also looking for anyone who lived in Tower Trailer Park on Hwy 8 West in 1986.

If you lived in one of these locations, or know someone who did, please contact Detective Jerry Twyman or Detective Rhonda Jordan at 337-238-7248.

If you know something, say something. You could be the key to solving a case and bring closure to a family left with no answers.