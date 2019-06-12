On Tuesday evening, family, friends, teammates and coaches gathered at the school's new cafeteria to celebrate the beginning of the next chapter in Griffin's baseball career. He officially signed his letters of intent to play at Nunez Community College.

Grant Griffin did a little bit of everything in his time playing baseball at East Ascension. That now includes signing with a college program.

“It’s awesome to have all of my friends and family here," Griffin said. "They’ve been supporting me over the years. From Coach Jack coaching me when I was 9 until I was 15, to Coach Keowen and Coach Marty taking me in during high school, it was really an honor. I can’t wait to get out to Nunez and strap it up with the boys.”

Griffin flourished the past two seasons under head coach Kade Keowen. So did the team.

East Ascension had a combined 15-5 record in District 5-5A the past two years. That included an 8-2 run this season, which was good enough for a runner-up finish.

In 2019, the Spartans began the season in a 3-10 hole, but finished the regular season on an 18-4 tear. They then won a playoff game for the first time in five years.

Griffin was one of the team's most vocal leaders during that run. This year, he was a first-team all-district third-baseman.

However, he's worn many hats at East Ascension over the years. Just last season, he was starting in the outfield, where he made second-team all-district.

“He was a huge instrumental voice in our program the last few years," Keowen said. "We wanted to change the culture of our program, and Grant was voted team captain.

"He was asked to play a lot of positions the last two years. In his junior year, he went to the lineup not knowing if he was gonna be playing short stop, second base, third base or the outfield. There were times when he played three different positions in the same game. He went from pitcher, to second base, to wherever, and he did it with a smile on his face."

He has also played for the Gauthier & Amedee American Legion baseball team the past two summers. He currently has the third-best batting average on the team at a whopping .467.

Griffin will not be alone when he heads to Nunez. He will be joining two other parish stars that recently signed with the school. They are the dynamic Ascension Christian twin duo of Nic and Sal Montalbano.

Griffin said he's excited about getting to campus and getting to work.

“Layton Lee told me about it last year, so I looked into it. Coach (Glenn) Powell texted me about a visit, so I went there and it felt like home," Griffin said. "It’s not a very big school, but I didn’t really want to go to a big school like LSU. Nunez is really perfect for me, and I’m going with two friends, Nic and Sal, who have been with me since the Rays, so it’s gonna be a great time.”

Among his versatility and leadership skills, Griffin thinks that his eagerness to train and get better will allow him to be successful at the next level.

“My work ethic will help me," Griffin said. "I stay late after every practice. I’m in the weight room every day. I go at 6 a.m. every morning during the week. So, if I carry that work ethic into college baseball, I think I’ll have a good chance of advancing to a Division-I or Division-II program. Whatever comes my way, I’ll take it."