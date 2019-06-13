Applications received from Donaldsonville Main Street building and/or business owners will compete statewide for funding with other Main Street communities.

The Donaldsonville Downtown Development District/ Donaldsonville Main Street is soliciting Main Street Restoration Grant applications from downtown commercial building and/or business owners.

The Louisiana Main Street program offers grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are available for either interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects.

Over the years, Donaldsonville Main Street has received over $100,000 in redevelopment grant funds from the Louisiana Main Street program, initiating over $750,000 in local projects costs plus associated jobs and economic stimulation.

To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the downtown Main Street District, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old.

In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the Donaldsonville Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

The Main Street Restoration Grant applications, details and deadlines are available from Lee Melancon by emailing lee@visitdonaldsonville.org or by calling 225-445-1383.

Contributed by DDDD Mainstreet