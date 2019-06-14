DeRidder is the 2019 West Sub-District T-Ball All-Stars Champions, finishing the series in DeRidder and Ville Platte took first place for the 2019 West Sub-District 8U All-Stars Championship with Vernon American placing second at their tournament in Leesville.
The Vernon Nationals T-Ball All-Stars team placed second in the East Sub-District Tournament in Oakdale losing three close games all by only one point.
Vernon Nationals go on to play in the District Tournament in Ville Platte June 20-23.
The West Sub-District Super 10’s started playing their tournament in Leesville and the East Sub-District Super 10’s playing in Pine Prairie last night.
The West Sub-District Majors also began their championship games last night in DeQuincy.
All games will be completed and the champions will be announced in next Wednesday’s edition of both the Leesville Daily Leader and the Beauregard Daily News.
Here is a complete schedule of the Super 10’s and Majors games.
West Sub-District Super 10’s playing at the Leesville Baseball Complex
Friday, June 14
Game 3: 5:00 PM DeQuincy vs. South Beau
Game 4: 7:00 PM Vernon Central vs. Oakdale
Saturday, June 15
Game 5: 3:00 PM Deridder vs. South Beau
Game 6: 5:00 PM Oakdale (9’s) vs. DeQuincy
Sunday, June 16
Game 7: 2:30 PM South Beau vs. Oakdale (9’s)
Game 8: 4:30 PM Vernon Central vs. DeRidder
Monday, June 17
Game 9: 5:00 PM South Beau vs. Vernon Central
Game 10: 7:00 PM DeRidder vs. DeQuincy
East Sub-District Super 10’s playing at Pine Prairie Baseball Complex
Friday, June 14
Game 3 5:00 PM Ville Platte vs. Vernon Nationals
Game 4 7:00 PM Oakdale vs. Mamou
Saturday, June 15
Game 5: 3:00 PM Pine Prairie vs. Vernon Nationals
Game 6: 5:00 PM Mamou vs. Ville Platte
Sunday, June 16
Game 7: 2:30 PM Vernon Nationals vs. Mamou
Game 8: 4:30 PM Oakdale vs. Pine Prairie
Monday, June 17
Game 9: 5:00 PM Vernon Nationals vs. Oakdale
Game 10: 7:00 PM Pine Prairie vs. Ville Platte
West Sub-District Majors playing at the DeQuincy Baseball Complex
Friday, June 14
Game 3: 5:00 PM Vernon American vs. DeQuincy
Game 4: 7:00 PM South Beau vs. DeRidder
Saturday, June 15
Game 5: 10:30 AM DeQuincy vs. DeRidder
Game 6: 12:30 PM South Beau vs. Vernon American
Game 7: 2:30 PM Vernon American vs. DeRidder
Game 8: 4:30 PM South Beau vs. DeQuincy
Sunday, June 16
Game 9: 1:30 PM DeRidder vs. South Beau
Game 10: 3:30 PM DeQuincy vs. Vernon American
Monday, June 17
Game 11: 5:00 PM South Beau vs. Vernon American
Game 12: 7:00 PM DeRidder vs. DeQuincy