If your property was negatively impacted by these changes, if it was changed from X zone to AE zone for instance, you can purchase flood insurance now at the non-flood rate. Once the changes go into effect, that opportunity ends.

The Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration) has reissued a LOMR (Letter of Map Revision) to properties in the Bayou Conway, Bayou Boyle, and Panama Canal basins. The new LOMR is essentially the same as a previously issued revision, with the exception that there are no floodway designations in the basin.

These revisions will result in some changes to the FIRM (Flood Insurance Rate Map) and base flood elevations to certain properties. In most instances, properties were upgraded from AE zones to X zones. More than 1,200 addresses will be positively affected, moving from Zone AE to Zone X. However, about 340 parcels of land will be changed from Zone X to Zone AE, which is considered to be a Flood Zone.

The LOMR revised maps were exhibited for public viewing on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ascension Parish Government Complex, room 109. Parish officials were present to help show where each property is located on the maps and if and how the changes affect them. No formal presentation was made.

The public comment period will end August 21. If there are no justified changes made by engineering modeling studies, the maps will become effective on September 20, 2019.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government