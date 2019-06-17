During the week of June 10 – June 14, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Oronde Williams, 1580 E Second St. Gramercy, La., age 22, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

2. Bryan Allen, 13175 Rosetta St. Geismar, La., age 20, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

3. Jiesary Price, 35116 Hwy 1 N Donaldsonville, La., age 21, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joni Buquoi and Leila Braswell. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

4. Rodney Dunn, 108 E Railroad St. Gonzales, La., age 59, pled guilty to Simple Arson and Obscenity. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

5. Melvin Cox, 41152 Merritt Evans Rd. Prairieville, La., age 31, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Bush and Phil Maples. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

Assumption Parish:

1. Brandon Davis, 196 Freetown Lane Belle Rose, La., age 30, pled guilty to Hit and Run Driving with Serious Bodily Injury and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Tameko Fair, 135 Matthew St. Napoleonville, La., age 37, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

3. Pamela Neuwald, 43039 Hwy 30 Gonzales, La., age 58, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

1. On March 11, 2019, Cory Newton of 42578 Baystone Ave. Prairieville, La., age 28, pled guilty as charged to Vehicular Homicide. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On June 10, 2019, Newton was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 5 years of the said sentence are to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, and the remaining 5 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 5 years supervised probation.

2. On March 12, 2019, Benzel Young of 435 N Airline Ave. Gramercy, La., age 27, pled guilty as charged to Simple Burglary. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On June 10, 2019, Young was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.